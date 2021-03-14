Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.02 Million Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,225 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Xperi worth $29,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Xperi by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Xperi by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Xperi by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Xperi in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Xperi by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

