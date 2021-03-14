Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.46 Million Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,733,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $29,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

