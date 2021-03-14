Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.63 Million Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,042 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.48% of Mueller Industries worth $29,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mueller Industries by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 40,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,977,000 after acquiring an additional 382,659 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

MLI stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

In other news, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,618,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

