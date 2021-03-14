Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.26 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.26% of Sprout Social worth $30,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPT. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 713,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after purchasing an additional 120,365 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,913,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -37.30.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,692 shares of company stock valued at $10,313,911.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.