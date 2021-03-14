Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.35 Million Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,366,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 924,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.09% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $30,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 917,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 248,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.