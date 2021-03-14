Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.36 Million Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Mercury General worth $30,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of MCY opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $65.98.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.31%.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

