Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.46 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,230,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of Targa Resources worth $30,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 421,642 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,181 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $775,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NYSE TRGP opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

