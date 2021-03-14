Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.50 Million Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Univar Solutions worth $30,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.51, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

