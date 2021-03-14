Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.50 Million Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of Univar Solutions worth $30,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 903.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNVR opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.51, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

