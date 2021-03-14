Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.51 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Berry Global Group worth $30,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

