Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.72 Million Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of AAON worth $30,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,456 in the last 90 days. 22.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

AAON stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.99 and a 1 year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. AAON’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.