Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.75 Million Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $30,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WWE opened at $57.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWE. MKM Partners upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

