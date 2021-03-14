Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30 Million Position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,708 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of Inphi worth $30,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Inphi by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Inphi by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Inphi by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Inphi by 29,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.38.

IPHI opened at $162.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -126.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

