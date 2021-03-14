Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Arconic worth $29,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 128.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Arconic by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arconic news, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,816.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 over the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of ARNC opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

