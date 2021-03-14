Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 542,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Berry Global Group worth $30,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,825,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,745,000 after buying an additional 31,992 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 89,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 112,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BERY opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.