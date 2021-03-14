Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 984,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 243,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $28,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 691.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,165,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,120 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,212,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 779,923 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,061,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,957,000 after purchasing an additional 428,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $8,763,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTO opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

