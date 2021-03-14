Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.32% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $29,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 107.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:UHT opened at $74.15 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.