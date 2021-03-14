Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 23,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Kirby worth $30,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Kirby by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $73,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:KEX opened at $68.83 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

