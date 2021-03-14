Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $30,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ opened at $75.72 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $79.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.55.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

