Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,602 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Merit Medical Systems worth $30,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

MMSI opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

