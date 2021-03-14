Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 39,770 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.79% of Silvergate Capital worth $30,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at $529,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 110,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $6,729,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

NYSE SI opened at $138.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.33 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,607 shares of company stock worth $32,340,938 in the last 90 days.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

