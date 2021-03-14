Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 6,989 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,157 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of Independent Bank Group worth $29,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

In other news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $538,570.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $265,274.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,121 shares of company stock valued at $19,124,606 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

IBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.