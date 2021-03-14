Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 919,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of Vontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,419,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNT. Argus began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.