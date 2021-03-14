Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.81% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $27,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 662,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,504,000 after purchasing an additional 451,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 287,520 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

