Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Avanos Medical worth $28,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

AVNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.31, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

