Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,620,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $28,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

