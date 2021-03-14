Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,065,860 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,065,860 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of F.N.B. worth $29,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

FNB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

