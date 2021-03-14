Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,921 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,921 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of KAR Auction Services worth $28,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,284,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,838,000 after purchasing an additional 473,832 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,998,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,593,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,146,000 after purchasing an additional 192,757 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,973,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of KAR opened at $16.33 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.