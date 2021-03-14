Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,708 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Inphi worth $30,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Inphi by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Inphi by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 107,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inphi by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPHI opened at $162.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $182.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.57 and a 200-day moving average of $157.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.