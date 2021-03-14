Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 171,313 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 171,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $28,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $4,698,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,071,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780 in the last ninety days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMS stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average is $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $113.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.