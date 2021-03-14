Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,166 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.84% of Kaman worth $29,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KAMN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kaman by 31.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after buying an additional 302,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after buying an additional 217,614 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Kaman by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,108,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,179,000 after buying an additional 134,668 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kaman by 960.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 76,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in Kaman by 7.6% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 472,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,818.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

