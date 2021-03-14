Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 36,587 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Albany International worth $29,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIN opened at $86.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

