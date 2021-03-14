Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 43,307 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of Green Dot worth $30,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 104,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

GDOT opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $190,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $73,192.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 451,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,768,667. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

