Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,076 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $315.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

