Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 924,446 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,366,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 924,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.09% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $30,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DHC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

