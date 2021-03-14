Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,497 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.26% of iRobot worth $28,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iRobot by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 48,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47,852 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRobot alerts:

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $240,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $703,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,879 shares of company stock worth $7,015,381. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT opened at $119.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.78.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.