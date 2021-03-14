Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,056,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,925,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.76% of Paya at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,225,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $13.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 165.27 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

