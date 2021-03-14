Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 919,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of Vontier as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $1,819,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $2,175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $5,349,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

