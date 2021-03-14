Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.01% of Carpenter Technology worth $28,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 20.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRS opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $48.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

CRS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

