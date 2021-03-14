Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.14% of Materion worth $27,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Materion by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,239,000 after purchasing an additional 109,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Materion by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Materion by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Materion by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 444,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 151,526 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 249,718 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTRN stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

