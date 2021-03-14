Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of TreeHouse Foods worth $28,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 931,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after buying an additional 434,356 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 225,661 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after buying an additional 172,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after buying an additional 171,056 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,355,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -527.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

