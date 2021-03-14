Banyan Capital Management Inc. Sells 44,849 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,849 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 2.2% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,445,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,736,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,206,000 after buying an additional 5,419,945 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $39.97. 28,754,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,215,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.03, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $40.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.