Barclays PLC Acquires 20,474 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after purchasing an additional 668,542 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,732,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $11,405,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

