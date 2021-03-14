Barclays PLC Acquires 9,198 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of AeroVironment worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in AeroVironment by 32.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $121.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.