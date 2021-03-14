Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $84.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

