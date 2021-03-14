Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,086.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,060.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $966.71. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,236.57.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,045.46.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

