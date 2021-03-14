Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.25% of Cavco Industries worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $223.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.58 and a fifty-two week high of $231.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.82.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

