Barclays PLC Buys 44,137 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,712 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Umpqua worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

