Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE opened at $176.45 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $179.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,865 shares of company stock worth $5,389,303. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

