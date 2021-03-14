Barclays PLC Grows Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Stifel Financial worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 455.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 60,295 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $67.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $67.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,080,541.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,895,044.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,249 shares of company stock worth $6,748,577 over the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.